Academy Award nominee Edward James Olmos has "unexpectedly" canceled his appearance at The Loft Film Fest, The Loft Cinema announced

Olmos' career includes "Stand and Deliver," "Zoot Suit," "The Ballad of Gregorio Cortez," "Mi Familia" and "Selena."

He was slated to receive the Lofty Achievement Award for 2019. 

His son, director Michael D. Olmos, will still be at the festival at the "Windows on the World" screening. He will accept the award for his father and participate in a Q&A, The Loft said.

Loft Film Fest is an eight-day celebration of more than 40 independent, foreign and classic films. It begins today and ends next Thursday.

