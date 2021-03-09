Effort allowing Arizona student-athletes to profit from their skills advances

Shope told lawmakers that the underlying issue goes back even further to when an UCLA athlete, Ed O’Bannon, found that an image of someone who looked particularly like him, right down to skin tone and jersey number, was being used without his permission in a video game. Joined by other athletes, that resulted in a lawsuit that went all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.

He said the athletes, most of whom were at least 18, should have had the right to consent to — and profit from — those images.

Shope stressed that nothing in the legislation would result in students actually being paid to play. But he said there is no reason they should be precluded from profiting from their abilities.

The shortcomings of the current law were pointed out by Mike Haener, lobbyist for Arizona Stat University.

He cited the case of Anthony Robles, an Arizona State wrestler who won the NCAA individual wrestling championship in his weight class in the 2010-2011 season despite being born with one leg.

“He actually did write a book,” Haener told lawmakers. But that could not happen until after Robles graduated because he would not have been allowed before then to make money from it.