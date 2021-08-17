Effort seeks to overturn Arizona law criminalizing abortions for genetic issues

"We must stand for those at risk, the children with Down's syndrome and other genetic abnormalities, through no fault of their own, who are being snuffed out in Arizona and throughout our country, and need to stand up for their life," she said.

But Rep. Rosanna Gabaldon, D-Green Valley, called it "an attempt by anti-abortion groups to co-opt the mantle of disability rights."

The litigation comes even as some states, with the support of both Ducey and Attorney General Mark Brnovich, are trying to get the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn the historic 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision which says women have a right to terminate a pregnancy prior to the viability of a fetus. That ruling and subsequent cases have reaffirmed that states have only a limited ability to interfere with the procedure, usually with laws about protecting maternal health.

But Sen. Warren Petersen, R-Gilbert, pointed out that five other states have similar laws. That includes Ohio where the statutes say a doctor can be punished for performing an abortion after a patient says that a fetus having Down's syndrome is part of her decision.