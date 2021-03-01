Effort to recall Tucson mayor fails to collect enough signatures

The effort to recall Tucson Mayor Regina Romero has ended after the committee failed to collect enough valid signatures for the petition, the city clerk said Monday.

The Recall Regina 2020 Committee that officially began its recall effort in October, needed 24,710 signatures by Feb. 27 to proceed to the verification phase of the petition process. After the initial tabulation, the number of signatures submitted by the committee was 24,153.

“This does not meet the requirements to proceed to the verification phase and therefore, pursuant to Tucson Code 12-167, the city clerk has issued the committee a Receipt of Insufficiency, which ends this recall petition,” city officials said.

Initiated by residents Joseph Morgan, Dawn Polotto and Alexander McKenna, the petition was a result of what they called “Romero’s failure to fulfill her duties as the Mayor of Tucson.”

Morgan, the lead organizer, was also in attendance during the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, calling it a “great day in America.”