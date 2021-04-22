Effort to strip early-voting ability from many stalls in Arizona Senate

Townsend said she doesn't care if that means lawmakers have to remain at the Capitol. She said lawmakers can't wait until next year to make any fixes, as any changes likely could not take effect before the August 2022 primary.

What the changes would do

Under current law, once someone signs up for the permanent early voting list they continue to get ballots by mail every election until they are no longer registered to vote.

SB 1485 sought to remove people from the list who had not used their early ballots in at least one of the two prior election cycles.

They would remain registered to vote. But they would have to go to the polls in person or request to be put back on the list.

Democrats said that harms people who may have little interest in voting until they find a candidate or issue of concern. They provided figures showing that if this measure had been in effect in 2020, more than 200,000 people would not have received an early ballot based on failure to use it in 2016 or 2018.

Foes of the bill said an analysis of who would be affected suggests political motives, as they claim it would reduce voting by minorities who are more likely to back Democrats.