Egret heads from Tucson's Reid Park to Wings Over Willcox

Hundreds of long-legged birds like this one spotted at Tucson's Reid Park are gathered on a dry lake bed during Wings Over Willcox. The festival, which runs Jan. 13-16, includes tours for photography, geology, archeology, history, botany, agriculture, and ranching.
There is also a nature expo with educational booths and live animal displays.
Go to wingsoverwillcox.com for more information.
2019 Arizona Press Club and Arizona Newspaper Association Photographer of the Year.
Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Kelly Presnell
Photojournalist
Staff photographer with the Arizona Daily Star since 2003. Winner of a few awards, loser of many more. Ex-goalkeeper.