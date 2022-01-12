 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Egret heads from Tucson's Reid Park to Wings Over Willcox

Egret heads from Tucson's Reid Park to Wings Over Willcox

A white egret takes to wing from the pond at Reid Park during a balmy winter day on Tuesday. Temperatures for the next few days are forecast to be cloudy and a bit warmer than average.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

Hundreds of long-legged birds like this one spotted at Tucson's Reid Park are gathered on a dry lake bed during Wings Over Willcox. The festival, which runs Jan. 13-16, includes tours for photography, geology, archeology, history, botany, agriculture, and ranching.

There is also a nature expo with educational booths and live animal displays.

Go to wingsoverwillcox.com for more information.

2019 Arizona Press Club and Arizona Newspaper Association Photographer of the Year.

