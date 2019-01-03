The victims of the mass shooting at Safeway at Ina and Oracle north of Tucson on Jan. 8, 2011.

If you go

Observance of the Jan. 8th tragedy is set Tuesday morning at the downtown headquarters of the Tucson Fire Department, 300 S. Fire Central Place, south of the Tucson Convention Center.

Mayor Jonathan Rothschild will ring the bell at the station at 10:10 a.m., the moment of the shooting. He'll ring the bell once for each person killed or injured.

And on Jan. 12, Beyond Tucson takes place. Varied activities, including outdoor and family activities, are included in the annual health and wellness programming. Go to beyond-tucson.org for more information.