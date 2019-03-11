If you go

16th Annual Bicycle Scavenger Hunt to benefit El Grupo

When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, April 6. Registration begins at 8 a.m.

Where: El Grupo Clubhouse, 610 N. 9th Ave.

Cost: $40 per person for adults; $75 for families (must include one child younger than 12); and $25 for youths (age 17 and under) through 9 p.m. Thursday, April 4. Registration is available the day of the event for an additional fee of $10 per person.

Festivities include pre-race coffee and pastries, followed by the scavenger hunt with 10 stops in a three-mile radius around the clubhouse. The shorter family route features five stops in a 1½-mile route. Participants solve riddles, find objects and enjoy activities at each stop. Winners are awarded in several categories: duo, family and groups of three or more. Each category also features male, female and co-ed winners. Registration fee also includes a post-race lunch, music, a raffle and a beer garden for those 21 and older staged by Crooked Tooth Brewery that is open to both participants and nonparticipants; all proceeds benefit El Grupo.

Register online for the event at elgrupocycling.org through 9 p.m. April 4; call 429-6138 for more information.