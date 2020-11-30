El Grupo Youth Cycling is planning for growth in 2021

El Grupo Youth Cycling is setting its sights on 2021 and looking to grow in ridership.
In the midst of a pandemic, the organization has adapted to continue to provide positive youth development when many kids are struggling with at-home learning.
“Youth sports, and cycling in particular, have become more popular during the pandemic,” says Sean Pantellere, El Grupo’s new executive director. “Parents continue to reach out to find out if we have any more space in our programs. And we’re ready to take on that challenge by increasing volunteers and staff.”
At the start of the pandemic, the organization shut its doors and was unsure when they would reopen. Staff began to think about what activities could happen rather than what could not.
El Grupo’s popular summer bike camp was postponed from June but returned as a one-week event over the fall break for many schools. The limited-capacity camp brought new riders to the organization. “The pandemic-related bike boom has a lot more kids to become interested in cycling,” says Pantellere.
“After working at fall camp, I’m interested in becoming a coach someday,” says Jorah Kappler, 16, a Team El Grupo rider who competes in women’s bike races. “I was so excited about the opportunity to teach new riders skills and confidence on the bike.”
El Grupito, for riders 7-12, is the most popular program at El Grupo and is the driving force behind the growth. “Middle school-aged riders are a high priority,” says Pantellere. “Positive coaching, social interaction and physical activities help kids make good choices. Right now, that’s crucial. We want everyone to have the chance to enjoy cycling.”
