El Rio, Banner partner to operate Tucson health clinic

El Rio Health will begin operating an existing health center on Tucson's south side over the summer, expanding access for those unable to afford or easily access care.

The Abrams Clinic, near East Ajo Way and South Country Club Road, will be taken over by El Rio Health as soon as July under a new, recently announced partnership with Banner Health.

The two providers will partner to allow El Rio to create a federally qualified center at Abrams, offering the same medical services it offers now along with nutrition, clinical pharmacy, and behavioral health services.

"More people that live in that area, or choose to get care there, will now have more choices for their care based on us being a (federally qualified health center)," said Nathan Holaway, marketing coordinator for El Rio Health. "We accept Medicare, Medicaid, private insurance and have a sliding fee scale."

Under this pact, family and community medicine residents from the University of Arizona will continue to train in the new center.

Abrams is part of a building owned by Pima County within the Abrams Public Health Center. Banner-University Medicine Tucson affiliated physicians, nurses and other clinical care team members have served over 14,000 patients there and provide more than 36,000 patient visits per year within the site.

“Although we care for all populations, El Rio Health provides care for some of the most vulnerable and fragile in our community," said Nancy Johnson, a registered nurse and the CEO of El Rio health in a news release.

"In addition to providing access to an integrated model of care, through this unique partnership, our medical, as well as other health professionals, will have the opportunity to collaborate around community-based research and academics more closely with Banner-University Medicine and the University of Arizona.”

The partnership will enable Banner and El Rio to "better serve our shared patient population in the community," said Dr. Chad Whelan, president of Banner-University Medicine.

