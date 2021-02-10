El Rio Health scheduled hundreds of ineligible patients for vaccines

Other essential workers said they called El Rio on Wednesday morning to see if they should come in for shots today and were told yes.

To clarify what is happening, here are some answers from Joshua Carzoli, a pharmacist and chief operating officer with El Rio Health.

How many appointments had you scheduled when you realized you can’t accommodate all of them at this time? This is hard to quantify as we have been scheduling about 200-250 persons per day on those days that we have our drive up vaccines. We have been given a limited quantity of vaccines and are focused on trying to complete administering them to those patients who are eligible.

Is there anything you’d like to say about what’s being done to remedy this? We are currently outreaching to all of our patients who are less than 70 years of age and reviewing the 1b guidelines to determine if a person is ineligible or not ineligible.

Is it challenging to distinguish which appointments still fall within the current phase and which don’t? For those who fall under the age of 70 we discuss the essential workers categories to help determine if the individual meets the criteria.