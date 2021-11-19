 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
El Tour de Tucson closes down multiple roads in Tucson
alert top story

El Tour de Tucson closes down multiple roads in Tucson

111721-tuc-spt-eltour-p2

Cyclists ride along West Magee Road following the turn off of North La Cañada during the 2019 El Tour de Tucson. The race is back this year, with changes.

 Josh Galemore, Arizona Daily Star 2019

If you have plans for Saturday, you may want to reconsider with road closures scheduled throughout the area for the return of El Tour de Tucson.

Here's a breakdown of the road closures, which take effect early Saturday morning and will remain in place through the afternoon hours. 

On Saturday in downtown Tucson, Sixth Avenue, north of 22nd Street and south of Broadway, will be closed beginning at 3 a.m. This closure is expected to reopen after 5 p.m., following the last rider. Tucsonans should expect additional side street closures in the area.

On the far southeast side, Houghton Road will be closed from Mary Ann Cleveland Way/Old Vail Road to Sahuarita Road beginning at 6 a.m. It is expected to reopen by 3 p.m.

Additional closures on Tucson’s east side include Interstate 10 and Houghton Road exits; Kolb Road southbound from Escalante Road to Valencia Road; Valencia Road eastbound from Kolb Road to Old Vail Road; Mary Anny Cleveland Way westbound from Colossal Cave Road to Houghton Road; Irvington Road eastbound from Kolb Road to Houghton Road; Houghton Road northbound from Irvington Road to Escalante Road; and Escalante Road eastbound from Houghton Road to Old Spanish Trail.

On the west side, Silverbell Road southbound from Ina Road to Goret Road; and Mission Road eastbound ramp onto Starr Pass Boulevard will be closed.

Road closures in central Tucson include Aviation Parkway eastbound from Broadway to Gold Links Road; Wilmot Road southbound from Golf Links Road to Davis Monthan ;and Nicaragua Drive/Calle Polar/Escalante Road eastbound from Wilmot Road to Kolb Road.

The closures are expected to be removed as the last rider passes through.

All other closures should be cleared by 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Those attending the 38th annual event are encouraged to arrive early to avoid traffic detours.

Emergency services personnel will be allowed through the closures in case of an emergency.

El Tour de Tucson is Arizona’s largest and longest-running bicycling event. Held annually on the Saturday before Thanksgiving, El Tour is a fundraising adventure ride attracting cyclists of all ages and abilities from throughout the United States and worldwide.

To view the route map, visit eltourdetucson.org/el-tour-de-tucson/route/.

Today

• What: El Tour de Tucson

• Schedule: 102-mile race starts at 7 a.m.; 57-mile race starts at 10 a.m.; 28-mile race starts at noon.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Soccer star Mbappe becomes 'godfather' to panda cub

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News