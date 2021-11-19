El Tour de Tucson closes down multiple roads in Tucson

If you have plans for Saturday, you may want to reconsider with road closures scheduled throughout the area for the return of El Tour de Tucson.

Here's a breakdown of the road closures, which take effect early Saturday morning and will remain in place through the afternoon hours.

On Saturday in downtown Tucson, Sixth Avenue, north of 22nd Street and south of Broadway, will be closed beginning at 3 a.m. This closure is expected to reopen after 5 p.m., following the last rider. Tucsonans should expect additional side street closures in the area.

On the far southeast side, Houghton Road will be closed from Mary Ann Cleveland Way/Old Vail Road to Sahuarita Road beginning at 6 a.m. It is expected to reopen by 3 p.m.

Additional closures on Tucson’s east side include Interstate 10 and Houghton Road exits; Kolb Road southbound from Escalante Road to Valencia Road; Valencia Road eastbound from Kolb Road to Old Vail Road; Mary Anny Cleveland Way westbound from Colossal Cave Road to Houghton Road; Irvington Road eastbound from Kolb Road to Houghton Road; Houghton Road northbound from Irvington Road to Escalante Road; and Escalante Road eastbound from Houghton Road to Old Spanish Trail.