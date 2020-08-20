El Tour de Tucson postponed until spring due to coronavirus pandemic

One of Tucson's most anticipated sporting events, El Tour de Tucson, has been pushed to the spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 38th annual ride, initially scheduled for Nov. 21, is now slated for April 10, 2021.
“After holding out hope that the coronavirus pandemic would let up enough to allow us to welcome thousands of cyclists from all over the world in the traditional November timeframe, we will postpone the 38th El Tour de Tucson until April 10, 2021,” El Tour de Tucson executive director TJ Juskiewicz said in a news release.
“Our top priority is always the safety of everyone involved with the event and feel this is the most prudent decision.”
Registered participants will still be able to race in April, or utilize their current registration for the 39th El Tour de Tucson in November.
“El Tour has been part of the Tucson community for nearly four decades, raising over $100 million for local, national and international charities," Juskiewicz said. "Unfortunately, the pandemic forced us to postpone the event until spring, but this allows our riders to challenge themselves to ride in an unprecedented two El Tour de Tucson events in the same calendar year”
Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports
