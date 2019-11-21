Saturday’s event will mean delays for motorists as 9,000 cyclists use the city’s streets. South Sixth between Broadway and 22nd closes at 5 p.m. today.

 Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star

There will be several road closures Saturday as nearly 9,000 competitive cyclists are expected to take part in the 37th El Tour de Tucson.

The following streets will have rolling closures this weekend:

  • South Sixth Avenue from East Broadway to East 22nd Street (closed 5 p.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Saturday)
  • East 15th Street from South Sixth to South Fourth Avenue (closed 5 a.m. to 8 a.m. Saturday)
  • South Fourth Avenue from East 15th Street to East Broadway (closed 5 a.m.-8 a.m. Saturday)
  • East Broadway bus lane from South Fourth Avenue to eastbound Aviation Highway (closed 7 a.m.-8 a.m. Saturday)
  • Aviation Highway in both directions from East Broadway to East Golf Links (closed 7 a.m.-10 a.m. Saturday)
  • Eastbound East Old Vail Road/East Mary Ann Cleveland/East Colossal Cave Road/South Pistol Hill Road from East Valencia Road to Old Spanish Trail (closed 7 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Saturday)
  • Northbound Sabino Canyon Road from North Kolb Road to East Tanque Verde Road (closed 8 a.m.-noon Saturday)
  • North Silverbell Road from West Ina Road to West Sunset Road (closed 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday)

Sun Tran buses will also be detoured to accommodate cyclists.

The following routes will be detoured:

  • Route 3: Sixth Street and Swan Road
  • Route 7: 22nd Street
  • Route 12: 10th Street and 12th Avenue
  • Route 16: Oracle Road and Ina Road
  • Route 18: South Sixth Avenue
  • Route 23: Mission Road
  • Route 34: Craycroft and Fort Lowell roads

For more information, call Sun Tran customer service at (520) 792-9222.

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com

On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1

