Elder Rehab, a program for older adults with mild to moderate dementia, is screening potential participants for its upcoming spring and fall semesters.
The twice weekly two-hour sessions of physical exercise, mental and language stimulation activities will begin the week of Jan. 20 at the Jewish Community Center. The center is at 3800 E. River Road.
Sharon Arkin, a clinical psychologist, developed and directs the program. The program is based on a federally-funded research project. Trained University of Arizona interns and volunteers work with the participants, said Arkin.
On Jan. 19, there will be a "meet your partner" brunch where seniors will meet their assigned partners who will work with them during the exercise and activities sessions, Arkin said.
The program cost is $275, plus a nonrefundable $70 fee for a physical fitness assessment by a personal trainer.
The application process includes a phone interview with a family member or the senior's caregiver. An applicant who seems suitable for the program will be invited for a free "demo" cognitive session.
If the applicant can handle it and enjoys the experience, they will be scheduled for an hour physical fitness evaluation, said Arkin. The evaluation will be performed by Rhina Gerhauser, the JCC's master personal trainer.
The assessment, which no one fails, is used to create a customized fitness regimen for the student partner to follow when supervising the senior participant, Arkin said.
For further information, or to request an application, contact Arkin at sharonmerlearkin@gmail.com or call 603-2912. Arkin asks that the inquirer include a phone number with all emails or phone messages.