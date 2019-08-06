Elder Rehab — a program for older adults with mild to moderate memory issues — needs participants for its fall session.
Participants will receive physical, mental and social stimulation, said Sharon Arkin, a clinical psychologist who developed and directs the program.
The session begins the week of Sept. 16 at the Tucson Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road.
University of Arizona interns and volunteers are assigned to a senior participant, whom they supervise in 20 two-hour sessions.
The sessions consist of an hour of physical exercise and an hour of memory and language activities and games, said Arkin in a news release.
The cost is $275 per semester. There is a nonrefundable $70 fee for a physical fitness assessment by a personal trainer.
The trainer provides the student partner with a customized exercise routine to follow when working out with the senior participant.
Participants must meet criteria including:
- Be age 55 or older, and there are exceptions for persons with early onset dementia.
- Be ambulatory (canes or walkers allowed). A person also will be allowed to participate if they can transfer from a wheelchair to exercise machines with assistance.
- Be able to communicate understandably and follow simple directions.
- Have reliable transportation to and from the JCC.
Those interested in the program need to contact Arkin at 603-2912 or sharonmerlearkin@gmail.com