Elder Rehab — a physical, mental and social stimulation program for people with mild to moderate memory issues — needs participants for its spring session.
The session begins Monday, Jan. 14, at the Tucson Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road. Sharon Arkin, a clinical psychologist, developed and directs the program.
University of Arizona interns and volunteers are assigned to senior participants who they supervise in 20 twice-weekly, two-hour sessions. Each session consists of an hour of physical exercise and an hour of memory and language exercises and games, Arkin said.
The cost is $275 per semester. Late entrants will be accepted on a pro-rated basis. There is a nonrefundable assessment fee of $60.
Participants must meet criteria including:
- Be ambulatory (canes or walkers allowed).
- Have a mild to moderate memory loss.
- Be able to communicate understandably and follow one-step directions.
- Reliable transportation to and from JCC.
- Physician's consent is needed to participate.
Those interested in the program need to contact Arkin at 603-2912 or sharonmerlearkin@gmail.com