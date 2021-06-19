ElderHealth offers Tucson caregivers, patients in-home support, services

Tommijean worked as a psychologist in private practice and had been a professional dancer when she was young. Thomas, 82, worked in computer engineering for 40 years.

Now, Thomas just wants Tommijean, 79, to be able to stay with him at home.

He was told after that particularly bad fall that it might be time to begin investigating end-of-life care. He contacted Casa de la Luz Hospice but, as it turned out, she didn't need hospice. However, she did need palliative care to help manage her medical and cognitive challenges.

Soon, through Casa de la Luz, Koon and a social worker named Laura Aylmer started visiting the Thomas home. They are still providing that care for the couple, but now it's through ElderHealth, which the couple joined in April. Last week, physician Self made her first house call to their home.

As a palliative social worker, Aylmer helps Thomas by providing support and helping him navigate all of the information and options related to his wife's care. Her training, she says, has taught her how to “hold space” for people as they go through difficult times or work out how to keep a loved one at home.