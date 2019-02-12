A 75-year-old Tucson man died Tuesday morning while hiking in Saguaro National Park West, possibly due to medical reasons, officials say.
Pima County Sheriff's Department spokesperson Deputy Daniel Jelineo said the department received a call at 9:40 a.m. that a man had suffered a possible stroke between a quarter-mile to a half-mile up the King Canyon Trail.
Paramedics with Picture Rocks Fire District arrived on scene at about 10:15, Jelineo said. The man died while still on the trail. His wife was with him.
Jelineo said officials aren't releasing the man's name. There is no more information at this time.