An elderly woman's remains were found after a house fire in Three Points Thursday afternoon, an official said.
Around 2 p.m., Three Points Fire District crews found the home "fully engulfed" after responding to the 9400 block of South Antique Way, said Deputy James Allerton, a Pima County Sheriff's Department spokesman.
Crews extinguished the blaze and found the 68-year-old woman's remains upon searching the home. Authorities have not released her name.
The cause of the fire and woman's death is under investigation.