An elderly woman's remains were found after a house fire in Three Points Thursday afternoon, an official said.

Around 2 p.m., Three Points Fire District crews found the home "fully engulfed" after responding to the 9400 block of South Antique Way, said Deputy James Allerton, a Pima County Sheriff's Department spokesman.

Crews extinguished the blaze and found the 68-year-old woman's remains upon searching the home. Authorities have not released her name.

The cause of the fire and woman's death is under investigation.

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com

On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1

