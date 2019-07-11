Two elderly residents were seriously injured in a fire at a south-side home Thursday morning, officials say.
They were both taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to a Tucson Fire Department news release.
Shortly before 7:30 a.m., firefighters responded to a fire at the home in the 2800 block of East Menor Stravenue, near East 36th Street and South Country Club Road.
A neighbor who called 911 advised crews that two adults lived in the home. A family member also arrived and provided information about the home's layout and where the residents may be.
Firefighters were able to locate the two residents and they were taken to the hospital, the release said.
The fire was under control about 23 minutes after firefighters arrived, according to the release. More than 30 firefighters were at the scene, including 18 Tucson Fire crews and two crews from the Northwest Fire District.
The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation.
Tucson Fire also responded to a second house fire in the 2000 block of West Water Street, near West Grant Road, shortly before 7 a.m. Twenty-five firefighters responded to the scene, the release says.
The resident, an 85-year-old man, was able to safely exit the home.
Officials are investigating the fire's cause and origin.