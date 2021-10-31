Election Day is Tuesday, city voters need to drop-off their ballots at voting locations

Tucson’s general election is Tuesday and the clock is ticking for residents to cast their vote in the contest that will decide three city council races and the future of two major propositions.
Voters should not mail-in their ballots if they haven’t already. The Oct. 27 mail-in deadline has already passed, so if ballots are put in the mail now they might not be counted.
Instead, ballots need to be dropped off at a voting location by 7 p.m. on election night. Early votes can also be cast at the Tucson City Clerk Elections Center before Tuesday.
Ballots must be filled out with a black or dark blue pen. If a mistake is made, residents can get a replacement at one of the voting locations but will need to bring either one form of photo ID — like a driver’s license — or two forms of non-photo ID, such as a vehicle registration or insurance card.
Votes will not count if they are received by officials after 7 p.m. on election night.
For more information or to ask questions about voting, call the City Clerk’s office at (520) 791-3221 or email cityclerk@tucsonaz.gov. Additional information is also available on the City Clerk's website.
On the ballot for Tucson voters are:
- City Council Ward 3: Democrat Kevin Dahl, Republican Alan Harwell Jr. and independent Lucy LiBosha are running to fill a seat.
- City Council Ward 5: Incumbent Richard Fimbres faces write-in challenges from Republican Shelley Cross and Libertarian Adalberto Diaz.
- City Council Ward 6: Democratic Councilman Steve Kozachik faces off against Val Romero, a right-wing independent.
Also to be voted on are two propositions:
- Prop. 206: The Tucson Minimum Wage Act would gradually increase the minimum wage in the city to $15 in January 2025
- Prop. 410: Raising the salaries of Tucson's mayor and city council members.
There is also a Vail school district budget override up for a vote for residents of that district.
For the latest results check tucson.com on Election Night, Tuesday, Nov. 2.
