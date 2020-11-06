 Skip to main content
Election Update: Trump narrows Biden's lead in Arizona, but falls off pace
Election 2020 Today: Trumps casts doubt, vote site tensions

Supporters of President Donald Trump gathered at a ballot tabulation facility Thursday night in Phoenix. They want all votes to be counted, as Arizona officials say the effort to tally up all ballots in the Western battleground state continues.

• There are about 250,000 votes still to be counted in Arizona, where Democrat Joe Biden has a 1.6 percentage point lead over Republican Donald Trump, an advantage of about 46,250 votes. Another ballot count update is expected later Friday morning. Republican leaders in the state on Thursday lashed out against the media for calling the race for Biden as well as Arizona's vote-counting effort.

• The Arizona Republic notes that while Trump narrowed the margin, he's fallen off the pace needed to win the state.

Biden narrowly overtook Trump in the vote count in Georgia and Pennsylvania early Friday, with the presidency hinging on the outcome of tight contests in key battleground states. On Friday morning, neither candidate had reached the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the White House. Here are the latest developments.

• #SharpieGate continues to be an election distraction in Arizona. A court hearing on the claim that using the pens invalidates ballots - especially those with votes for Trump - was held in Phoenix Thursday.

Today's Political Notebook includes voters being 'badgered' at a Tucson voting site, Sheriff Mark Napier asking for an investigation of a social media effort to get Chris Nanos elected and links to watch live ballot counting in Tucson and Phoenix.

