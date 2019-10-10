Unwanted or nonworking electronics, including computers, laptops or other items, can be recycled on Oct. 12.

 Tucson Clean and Beautiful

Tucson Clean & Beautiful is holding an electronics recycling event on Saturday, Oct. 12.

The event is from 8 to 11 a.m. at the Episcopal Church of St. Matthew, 9071 E. Old Spanish Trail. Enter from South Blacksburg Avenue.

Working and nonworking items that will be accepted include Christmas lights, computers (remove hard drives if you want to keep the data), laptops, monitors, printers, network cards, hard drives, floppy and CD-ROM drives, copiers, fax machines, telephones, power supplies, video game equipment, calculators, stereo equipment, printer cartridges, credit card machines, flat-screen TVs, microwaves, wires and cables.

No large appliances will be accepted.

CRT televisions will be collected for a $20 per-TV fee.

Cellphones will be collected and donated to Emerge! Center Against Domestic Abuse.

For more information call 791-5000 or email recycle@tucsoncleanandbeautiful.org

