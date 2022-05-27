Elgin Bridge Fire is 73% contained, forward progression stopped

Firefighters continue to work on containing the Elgin Bridge Fire on Friday, putting a stop to forward progression.

The fire is now 73% contained and has not grown from the reported 2,149 acres, a Facebook post from the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management said.

Crews will continue to patrol the perimeter and check for any hotspots or smokes within the fire’s interior, the post said. Some resources will be released, so they can be made available in case any new starts happen over the weekend.

The fire is about half of a mile south of State Route 82 and continues to smolder and creep within grass, brush and chaparral in a semi-remote and rugged terrain within the Mustang Mountains. About 130 personnel are working on the fire.

The blaze broke out on Monday morning northeast of Elgin. The cause is still under investigation.

Stage 2 fire restrictions are in effect across the state on both State Trust lands and federal lands. The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management’s jurisdiction includes State Trust Lands within Cochise, Graham, Greenlee, Pima, Pinal and Santa Cruz counties. Under Stage 2 restrictions, no campfires are allowed, and smoking outdoors is prohibited.

