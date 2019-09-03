Reid Park Zoo's 20-year-old reticulated giraffe, Elinor, died on Labor Day one day after experiencing respiratory distress, zoo officials said Tuesday morning.
Elinor exceeded her species median lifespan of 19 years and had not experienced past respiratory problems, according to the zoo. Medical staff expects a necropsy will reveal more information.
Elinor was easily recognizable by her coat, which contained spots within spots. While she was initially shy after arriving to Tucson from the Knoxville Zoological Gardens in 2010, she eventually became very confident around visitors, welcoming carrots from them.
"Our thoughts are with everyone who loved Elinor, particularly her Keepers and those who visited her at the giraffe feeding platform, who are sure to feel her loss deeply," a zoo news release said.
There are two other giraffes at Reid Park Zoo: Jasiri, an 8-year-old male, and Denver, a 30-year-old female, who is the second oldest giraffe in the United States.