Elves bring cheer to patients at children's center

Staff brought some holiday cheer to children who are patients at Diamond Children's Center in Tucson on Monday. U of A football players and Amber Fisch, wife of coach Jedd Fisch, passed out gifts to children. Diamond Children’s Medical Center provides pediatric care for children, from newborns to teens.
Mamta Popat has been a photojournalist with the Arizona Daily Star since 2003. She covers a wide range of topics including daily life, news, border issues and Pac-12 sports. She's the only vegetarian in the photo department.
Barry Dacus, cleans a window while dressed up as an elf at Diamond Children's Medical Center, 1625 N. Campbell Ave. on Monday. Dacus brought some holiday cheer to children who are patients at the hospital. U of A football players and Amber Fisch, wife of coach Jedd Fisch, passed out gifts to children. Diamond Children’s Medical Center provides pediatric care for children, from newborns to teens.
Gabriel Avila Castro, middle, a patient at Diamond Children's Medical Center looks at gifts presented to him by University of Arizona football players, Rayshon Luke, far left, and Tetairoa McMillan on Monday.
Nelani Palafox waves to the elf cleaning windows as her sister, Nerayda, holds her up at Diamond Children's Medical Center on Monday. Staff dressed up as elves to bring some holiday cheer to children staying at the hospital for care.