Emerge domestic abuse shelter seeking donations of hard-to-find paper products

The Emerge Center Against Domestic Abuse is seeking donations of items that have become hard to find because of the coronavirus outbreak.
The center is seeking donations of:
- Disinfecting wipes
- Tissues
- Paper towels
- Toilet paper
- Lysol spray
- Hand sanitizer
- Antibacterial soap
The items are needed for residents living in a communal setting in the center’s emergency shelter.
Emerge officials said they know these items are in great demand because of the outbreak, and it appreciates any donations.
To donate items in person, they can be dropped off at the administrative offices at 2545 E. Adams St., from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
For more information about in-kind donations, call 795-8001.