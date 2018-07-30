The Emerge! Center Against Domestic Abuse is seeking donations of toiletries and school supplies.
The center said the number of people using the emergency shelter services at the center has been increasing because of a new risk-assessment tool used by local police.
The center is seeking donations of hygiene items to help women and children seeking help at the center.
Most-needed products are deodorant, toothbrushes, toothpaste, feminine hygiene products, baby wipes, diapers and natural and ethnic hair-care products.
The center is also holding a back-to-school supply drive to help students using Emerge! services to be able to return to school with the proper supplies.
Supplies most needed include pens, pencils, rulers, notebooks, color pencils, glue sticks, backpacks, calculators, flash drives, scissors, lunch boxes and crayons.
Supplies for both drives can be dropped off at 2545 E. Adams St. between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays.
For more information, call 795-8001 or email RobinK@emergecenter.org