Emerge shelter to have virtual, in-person 'stuff-the-bus- campaign for supplies

Emerge Center Against Domestic Abuse along with Sun Tran will hold a “stuff-the-bus” campaign for much-needed supplies.
The event will be in two parts, a virtual fundraising campaign and then an in-person event to collect supplies.
The virtual stuff-the-bus week is happening this week. People can make donations toward the cost of supplies at www.emergecenter.org
During the week, community members can see the progress of the bus being “filled” at emergecenter.org/2020/08/12/stuff-the-bus-2020/
Secondly, on Saturday, Oct. 24, Emerge will offer community members the opportunity to drop off donations of supplies at a drive-through event at Emerge’s administrative office, 2545 E. Adams Street, from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
For community members who want to drop off donations, Emerge will require the use of face masks and uphold social distancing protocols.
Most-needed items include:
- Disinfecting wipes; disinfecting spray; hand sanitizer and refills; antibacterial hand soap and soap refills; journals, planners and organizers; natural hair-care products; full-sized toiletries; new underwear and socks (children’s sizes); twin sheets; and hygiene products.
Emerge cannot accept any used items. A full wish list can be found at bit.ly/3iqxgwG
Emerge provides a 24-hour multilingual hotline, shelter and community-based services, housing stabilization, and other support and prevention services to victims of domestic violence.
