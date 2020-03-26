You are the owner of this article.
Emissions testing waived for drivers 65 and older to reduce COVID-19 risk

Vehicle owners 65 or older in the state can renew their registration without emissions testing for a year. 

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey and the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality, or ADEQ, will waive emissions testing requirements for up to a year to reduce the risk of seniors coming in contact with COVID-19, the governor's office said in a news release. 

Drivers older than 65 can fill out a waiver application by calling 620-771-3950 and pressing "0" to reach customer service. Once they have a waiver they can renew their vehicle registration online at azdot.gov

ADEQ is accepting waiver applications for registration renewals due in through May of 2020. 

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

Concerned about COVID-19?

