Emissions testing waived for drivers 65 and older to reduce COVID-19 risk

Vehicle owners 65 or older in the state can renew their registration without emissions testing for a year.

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey and the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality, or ADEQ, will waive emissions testing requirements for up to a year to reduce the risk of seniors coming in contact with COVID-19, the governor's office said in a news release.

Drivers older than 65 can fill out a waiver application by calling 620-771-3950 and pressing "0" to reach customer service. Once they have a waiver they can renew their vehicle registration online at azdot.gov.

ADEQ is accepting waiver applications for registration renewals due in through May of 2020.

