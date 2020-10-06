Employee groups seek to work closer with UA leadership for safer campus

Citing layoffs and resignations related to the pandemic and the return of more students to classes on campus, UA employee groups on Tuesday shared concerns about reopening and getting more of a say in campus decisions.

The 700-plus person Coalition for Academic Justice at University of Arizona along with the recently formed campuswide union said Tuesday that they have a role in improving campus. Their concerns were spread across many topics regarding university operations. The common goal: “How do we come together and work together to address a lot of these issues?” said Lane Santa Cruz, Tucson’s Ward 1 councilmember and a UA alumni. “I know that we didn’t create them, but it’s going to take us to address them as well.”

The groups called for more shared governance to improve the decision-making processes at the UA. Under state law, university employees “shall participate in the governance of their respective Universities and shall actively participate in the development of University policy.”

“I’m representing the numerous members of our university community who were not consulted during the administration’s planning to reopen campus,” said Nick Halsey, a UA faculty member. “Yet we’re now dealing with the consequences of the admin’s irresponsible and unilateral decision made on April 13 with case counts rising since March. President (Robert) Robbins initially announced a plan to bring students back to campus this fall.”

There have been 331 layoffs and nonrenewals as well as 348 resignations this year on the campus, the groups said.