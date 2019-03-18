The Empower Coalition recently awarded $140,000 in donations to local nonprofits that assist military veterans.
The coalition gave $75,000 to Honor Flight of Southern Arizona, which provides trips to veterans to Washington, D.C., so they can visit the military memorials. The coalition also gave $10,000 each to the YMCA of Southern Arizona and the Military Order of the Purple Heart.
The coalition also donated an additional $45,000 it received from automotive dealer Jim Click Jr. to 15 other charities that assist veterans.
The 15 groups receiving a portion of the $45,000 donation were: 1 Veteran Foundation, Association of the U.S. Army, American Legion John P. Burns Post 36, American Legion Riders Post 66, AZ MODD Charities, American Gold Star Mothers, Healing Arizona Veterans, Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation, Paralyzed Veterans of America, Project Healing Waters, Smiles for Veterans, Tucson Area Marine Moms, Tucson Veterans Serving Veterans, Veterans Housing Agency and the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 106.
The Empower Coalition is a nonprofit created to improve lives in the greater Tucson area.
Through its main fundraising vehicle, the annual Tucson Beefsteak Dinner presented by the Volpe Group, the coalition has earmarked this year’s contributions for veterans and active military groups in Southern Arizona.