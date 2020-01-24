Endangered pupfish find shelter at Tucson retirement home

At just 3 feet wide, 8 feet long and 2 feet deep, the pool at the Hacienda at the River is probably the smallest artificial habitat in the state. It’s also one of the only ones housed by a commercial entity.

Welborn said he personally helped net the nursing home’s crop of rare pupfish from a pond in Patagonia where the species has been introduced.

He said it took about two years to get the Safe Harbor agreement approved and to convert the property’s original, chlorinated reflecting pool into a welcoming, chemical-free fish habitat.

The nursing home’s new aquatic residents do not need to be fed. “Everything the fish need to go through their whole lives is in this pond,” he told the small crowd gathered in the courtyard Thursday.

Desert pupfish typically only live for a year or two and never grow more than about 3 inches in length. But when mating season rolls around in the spring, the males turn neon blue and fight each other over territory and the attention of the females.

“Hence the name pupfish, because they act like little dogs toward one another,” said Ross Timmons, a native fish biologist for the Arizona Game & Fish Department who coordinates projects like this one.