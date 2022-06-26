 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Enjoy free access to Tucson.com, courtesy of Tucson Appliance Company

Dear Readers,

In the spirit of celebrating freedom and independence, we are offering FREE ACCESS to Tucson.com from June 28 – July 4 for all members of our community. Tucson Appliance Company is providing unlimited access as an investment in the journalism that makes a difference in our market.

Every day our team of professional reporters, photographers and columnists work to bring our community the most complete coverage. This important work is made possible through partnerships with community and business leaders like Tucson Appliance Company. Please take this week to explore all the website has to offer, including the latest news, event calendars, recipes, photo galleries, videos and more.

Thank you to Tucson Appliance Company for making this access possible for our readers. We wish you a happy 4th of July.

John D’Orlando

President and Publisher

People are also reading…

Arizona Daily Star/Tucson.com

Tucson Media Partners

John D’Orlando is the President and Publisher of the Arizona Daily Star, Tucson.com and Tucson Media Partners, a full-service marketing agency.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sewage crisis continues in popular Sonoran beach town

Sewage crisis continues in popular Sonoran beach town

As sewage spills continue to plague the port city of Guaymas and its tourist sector of San Carlos, local officials are touting new projects. But many residents, health experts and tourists are frustrated at the slow pace of progress.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Roe v. Wade protests

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News