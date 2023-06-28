Dear Readers,

Good news! In celebration of Independence Day, we are offering free access to Tucson.com for everyone in the community from June 28-July 4.

That offer is made possible by Tucson Appliance Company, which is providing the unlimited access as an investment in the local journalism that is so vital to Tucson and southern Arizona.

We work every day in the Arizona Daily Star newsroom to bring you the latest breaking news and sports — and, with deep, thoughtful accountability journalism, we also provide the story behind the story. Our award-winning photographers illustrate it like no one else can.

This important work is made possible by readers like you, and through partnerships with community institutions like Tucson Appliance Company. Please take advantage of the week to explore all Tucson.com has to offer, including news coverage, event calendars, recipes, photo galleries and more. And when the week is up, consider supporting the news effort by subscribing.

And please join us in thanking Tucson Appliance Company for making this access possible for all our readers.

We wish you a great Fourth of July.

David McCumber

Executive Editor

The Arizona Daily Star/Tucson.com