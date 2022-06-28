Enjoy unlimited access to Tucson.com, courtesy of Tucson Appliance Company

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dear Readers,

In the spirit of celebrating freedom and independence, we are offering UNLIMITED ACCESS to Tucson.com from June 28 – July 4 for all members of our community. Tucson Appliance Company is providing unlimited access as an investment in the journalism that makes a difference in our market.

Every day our team of professional reporters, photographers and columnists work to bring our community the most complete coverage. This important work is made possible through partnerships with community and business leaders like Tucson Appliance Company. Please take this week to explore all the website has to offer, including the latest news, event calendars, recipes, photo galleries, videos and more.

Thank you to Tucson Appliance Company for making this access possible for our readers. We wish you a happy 4th of July.

John D’Orlando

President and Publisher

Arizona Daily Star/Tucson.com

Tucson Media Partners

John D’Orlando is the President and Publisher of the Arizona Daily Star, Tucson.com and Tucson Media Partners, a full-service marketing agency.

