Calling all fans of Street Smarts — our monthly column in which historian David Leighton tells the tales behind Tucson's street names, from Bonney (Billy the Kid) Avenue to Lak A Yucca Road (yep, it has no yuccas) to Rancho Sin Vacas (Ranch Without Cows).
We've got a contest for you: Email us to be entered in a drawing to win a unique prize.
Three random winners will each receive an original doodle by Arizona Daily Star cartoonist David "Fitz" Fitzsimmons that features their last name on a street sign.
To enter, email metro@tucson.com with your name, mailing address and phone number (they won't be published). Please use Street Smarts in the email subject line. Deadline to enter is 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9. Winners will be notified by email that week.
Oh, and have fun testing your knowledge of local lore by taking the annual Street Smarts quiz, coming Monday, Dec. 1 in the Star.