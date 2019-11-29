The portico at Tucson's Sin Vacas subdivision. As David Leighton has told us in his Street Smarts column, the portico, formerly from Tucson's famed but razed El Conquistador Hotel, is part of the gatehouse at Sin Vacas.

 David Leighton / For the Arizona Daily Star

Calling all fans of Street Smarts — our monthly column in which historian David Leighton tells the tales behind Tucson's street names, from Bonney (Billy the Kid) Avenue to Lak A Yucca Road (yep, it has no yuccas) to Rancho Sin Vacas (Ranch Without Cows).

We've got a contest for you: Email us to be entered in a drawing to win a unique prize.

Three random winners will each receive an original doodle by Arizona Daily Star cartoonist David "Fitz" Fitzsimmons that features their last name on a street sign.

To enter, email metro@tucson.com with your name, mailing address and phone number (they won't be published). Please use Street Smarts in the email subject line. Deadline to enter is 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9. Winners will be notified by email that week. 

Oh, and have fun testing your knowledge of local lore by taking the annual Street Smarts quiz, coming Monday, Dec. 1 in the Star.

