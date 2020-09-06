Future Tucson will likely deal with more days of extreme heat

“We’re getting a whiff of a warmer future right now,” said Sasha Gershunov, a research meteorologist for the Scripps Institute of Oceanography in La Jolla. “If you look at future climate projections, the (computer) models have a lot of natural variability, too. You can get a very hot summer now that’s similar to what’s being projected for normal conditions at the end of the century.

“It doesn’t mean that every summer is going to be like that from now on. You can still get a relatively cool summer now and then. But they will be less cool and less frequent than before. The hot ones are going to be much hotter.”

This summer’s decided lack of monsoon rains — which aggravated the heat a lot — could also become a way of life by the end of the century, some researchers say, although the monsoon research is much less conclusive than for extreme heat forecasting.

A 2017 study by federal and academic researchers predicted Arizona’s average monsoon rainfall could drop 30-40% by then, if nothing is done to slow the pace of greenhouse gas emissions.

Its lead author, Stanford University’s Salvatore Pascale, said last week that continued research he has led tends to confirm that finding. He added, “We’re still not certain.”