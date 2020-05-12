Environmental advocacy groups renew legal challenge to border wall funding

Environmental advocacy groups renewed their legal challenge to funding for the border wall Tuesday.

The lawsuit challenges the Trump administration’s decision to take $7.2 billion appropriated by Congress this year for the Department of Defense and transfer those funds to border wall construction. The groups also are asking a federal judge to declare that the Trump administration’s waivers of environmental and public health laws to speed up wall construction in Arizona, California, New Mexico and Texas are unconstitutional.

Tucson-based Center for Biological Diversity, along with Defenders of Wildlife and the Animal Legal Defense Fund, filed the lawsuit Tuesday in federal court in Washington, D.C. Numerous lawsuits have been filed in recent years to block the border wall, including a 2019 lawsuit by the groups that filed Tuesday’s lawsuit. Wall construction continues while those lawsuits make their way through the courts.

Congress appropriated $1.375 billion for wall construction in 2019 and again in 2020, but denied the Trump administration’s requests for billions more in wall funding. President Trump declared an emergency in early 2019 and started transferring defense department funds to build the border wall.