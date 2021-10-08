Environmental groups sue BLM over cattle calls on San Pedro River

Arizona environmentalists have followed through on their threat to sue the federal government over stray cows in the San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area.

The Tucson-based Center for Biological Diversity and the Phoenix-based Maricopa Audubon Society accuse the Bureau of Land Management of violating the Endangered Species Act by failing to keep trespassing cattle away from a rare plant called the Huachuca water umbel.

The San Pedro River harbors one of the few remaining populations of the plant, but damage from livestock is pushing the species to the brink of extinction, said Robin Silver, co-founder of the center.

The lawsuit filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Tucson cites dozens of complaints since 1995 about wayward cattle in the conservation area, but says the bureau has all but ignored the problem.

“Nearly all the core population of these highly endangered, delicate plants have been annihilated. They don’t stand a chance against the cows,” said Silver in a written statement. “We’ve been fighting for decades to save the San Pedro and its plants and animals. The BLM is either too timid or too apathetic to protect this fragile ecosystem from neighboring ranchers.”