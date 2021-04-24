EPA says Corps failed to adequately consult on Rosemont Mine permitting decision

In 2016, when the Corps’ Los Angeles District recommended against permitting the mine, EPA was notified of the decision in advance. It already had provided extensive comments opposing the permit.

The same notice occurred in 2019, when a higher-level Corps official in San Francisco overruled its L.A. District and granted the Clean Water Act permit. In that case, EPA chose not to contest the decision even though EPA legally has a veto power over Corps permits and had continued writing memos opposing the mine.

That permit is still being challenged in court by mine opponents. If it were to be overturned, Hudbay could have been stopped from building the mine if the Corps had maintained jurisdiction.

And, without federal authority over the washes on the mine site, Hudbay would be free of its obligations to buy land in other areas to compensate for damages done to the washes. Hudbay has bought a considerable amount of other land, including 1,200 acres near Sonoita Creek in Santa Cruz County south of the mine site.

In the April 8 EPA letter to the Corps, EPA official Torres noted that the two agencies worked “in tandem” in preparing the new Trump administration regulation governing which washes deserve regulation, otherwise known as the Navigable Waters Protection Rule.