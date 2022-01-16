Estelle Buehman believed to have started first kindergarten in Arizona territory

Henry Buehman had opened his first photography studio in Tucson in 1874. By the time he and Estelle married, he was serving as public administrator for Pima County. His involvement with the town eventually led him to hold offices such as industrial commissioner and county assessor before being elected mayor in 1895. But it was his expertise behind the camera that made Henry a valued asset to Tucson.

Estelle and Henry had two sons: Willis was born in 1883 and Albert in 1886.

Both Henry and Estelle were charter members of the First Congregational Church that was organized in 1881. After her marriage Estelle did not reestablish her kindergarten but became active in the church’s Sunday school. Her involvement with the Women’s Christian Temperance Union lasted throughout her life and she proudly boasted she never violated her pledge.

She started an athletic club that led to the first YMCA, and along with a group of women opened the “Reading and Recreation Rooms of Tucson” that became forerunner of the Carnegie Free Library financed by philanthropist Andrew Carnegie. Estelle served as president of the reading rooms for several years.