A brush fire near Elgin has grown from 30 to 1,000 acres on Wednesday, officials say.
Tiffany Davila with the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management says the fire continues to spread because of the wind and dry grass. She said with the wind expected to settle down later today and temperatures dropping tonight, the fire could die out with "the snap of a finger."
The fire is not currently near any structures, but the Department of Forestry evacuated 30 people from the Babacomari Ranch area this morning. The fire, named the Babo Fire, is now moving away from the ranch, according to Davila.
The Department of Forestry has a helicopter flying overhead, trying to determine whether the fire is on State Land, land owned by the Bureau of Land Management or in the Coronado National Forest.
The fire is now moving northwest toward federal land.
Davila says the forestry department, federal partners, the Sonoita-Elgin Fire District and the Green Valley Fire District are all working on containing the fire.