Evacuation order lifted for Bighorn Fire near Tucson

An evacuation order in place for hundreds of homes north of Tucson has been lifted, Pima County announced Friday just before 5 p.m.

The evacuation order for the Bighorn Fire went into effect Thursday morning, with Sheriff's deputies going door-to-door to alert residents. Despite the order being lifted, authorities urge residents to be on alert as conditions can change quickly.

The upscale neighborhoods previously under evacuation included: Pima Estates; Catalina Ridge Estates; The Enclave at Pima Canyon; Villas at Rancho Sin Vacas; Villa Milano at Rancho Sin Vacas; Sin Vacas and The Canyons.

The evacuation zone is now in the "set" phase, where residents are urged to voluntarily leave or be prepared to evacuate if conditions change. Other areas designated in the "set" category remain in that mode.

Authorities warned on Friday that emergency services cannot guarantee they will be able to notify everyone if conditions rapidly deteriorate.

Crews battling the Bighorn Fire were expecting a challenging day Friday, with temperatures topping 107 and a chance of dry thunderstorms that could make winds erratic, officials said.

The Bighorn Fire burning north of Tucson's foothills grew to 7,092 acres overnight.

There’s a 10% chance of dry thunderstorms in the area on Friday and Saturday, and a 5% chance Monday, officials said.