Evacuation order lifted for Bighorn Fire near Tucson

An evacuation order in place for hundreds of homes north of Tucson has been lifted, Pima County announced Friday just before 5 p.m.
The evacuation order for the Bighorn Fire went into effect Thursday morning, with Sheriff's deputies going door-to-door to alert residents. Despite the order being lifted, authorities urge residents to be on alert as conditions can change quickly.
The upscale neighborhoods previously under evacuation included: Pima Estates; Catalina Ridge Estates; The Enclave at Pima Canyon; Villas at Rancho Sin Vacas; Villa Milano at Rancho Sin Vacas; Sin Vacas and The Canyons.
The evacuation zone is now in the "set" phase, where residents are urged to voluntarily leave or be prepared to evacuate if conditions change. Other areas designated in the "set" category remain in that mode.
Authorities warned on Friday that emergency services cannot guarantee they will be able to notify everyone if conditions rapidly deteriorate.
Crews battling the Bighorn Fire were expecting a challenging day Friday, with temperatures topping 107 and a chance of dry thunderstorms that could make winds erratic, officials said.
The Bighorn Fire burning north of Tucson's foothills grew to 7,092 acres overnight.
There’s a 10% chance of dry thunderstorms in the area on Friday and Saturday, and a 5% chance Monday, officials said.
The blaze is only 10% contained — a figure that is unlikely to grow much because firefighters can't get into the rocky terrain where the flames are burning, said Travis Mabrey of the Southwest Incident Management Team. Crews will continue dropping fire retardant — although the tankers used to drop it are in high demand as other wildfires start in the region.
"Retardant does not put out the fire, it's a stalling tactic," Mabrey said. The flames eat through the retardant unless fire crews can get into the area and cut fire lines to stop it.
The fire, which started June 5, did not advance toward homes overnight, but that doesn't mean the structures are less at risk, Mabrey said.
"There's still a lot of heat up there," he said.
The National Wildfire Coordinating Group estimates the containment date for the Bighorn Fire is June 25, but the date is subject to change — a few days ago it was June 20 — depending on conditions on the ground.
Firefighters planned to conduct more backburns in the area Friday if conditions allowed, said an email update from Coronado National Forest.
Crews were also be paying attention Friday to the fire's eastern flank near Ventana Canyon after flames crept past a line of fire retardant at the upper reaches of the canyon's west end, officials said.
In addition to protecting homes, fire crews were focused on fighting the fire in a way that prevents future problems like runoff and flooding, Mabrey said.
Today, expect the fire to move to the northeast, Mabrey said. It is heading toward Romero Canyon but there's no way to know if it will reach it.
Oro Valley residents will see a lot of smoke today, as will Tucsonans with a view of Finger Rock. Look for a large number of fire crews around Sabino Canyon and Ventana Canyon.
"Firefighters working in and around communities that border the forest will be continuing their work to the east, near Ventana Canyon," a news release says. "These specialized crews assess potential threats to homes and infrastructure, identify access routes and develop contingency plans in the event of fire spreading into the area."
