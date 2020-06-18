Evacuation orders now in place for lower Mount Lemmon, areas near Oracle

A new section of the Mount Lemmon area, including Willow Canyon, has been given evacuation orders amid the Bighorn Fire, which has nearly doubled in size since Tuesday.

The area includes lower Catalina Highway and lower Mount Lemmon communities from Organization Ridge Road to South Willow Canyon. Find a full map here.

Officials urge people in the area to move south on Catalina Highway and leave the mountain.

Deputies with the Pima County Sheriff's Department will be going door to door to contact residents. An evacuation center is open at Sahuaro High School, 545 N. Camino Seco.

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office also issued an evacuation notice for residents in the area of Peppersauce Canyon to Highjinks Road and Campo Bonito. The northern flank of the fire is heading toward the town of Oracle, which as been placed in the "set" category.

The Southern Arizona Chapter of the American Red Cross has re-opened an evacuation center at Canyon del Oro High School, 25 W. Calle Concordia.