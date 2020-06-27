Evacuation orders now in place for Redington residents
top story

Evacuation orders now in place for Redington residents

  • Updated

Chief Joe Gunia, of the Mt. Lemmon Fire District, took this photo Friday afternoon showing fire hose on the ground after burning operation in Willow Canyon.

 Courtesy Joe Gunia via the Bighorn Fire information page on Facebook

Residents in Redington have been given evacuation orders due to the Bighorn Fire, which surpassed 95,000 acres on Saturday. 

Pima County Sheriff's deputies will be going door to door to reach affected residents who may not have received the alert, the department said. 

Deputies will also be closing Redington Road at the end of the pavement. 

The Bighorn Fire burning north of Tucson had grown to more than 95,225 acres by this morning and crews were working to contain the east edge of the fire where an evacuation was ordered Friday afternoon, officials say.

UPDATES: Bighorn Fire near Tucson, June 27: Here's what we know

The fire ignited by lightning in June 5 moved out of an area Friday that had been scarred by the 2017 Burro Fire, moving east and prompting an evacuation near Redington.

Crews established some containment lines overnight to try to stop the spread of the fire there, said Mike Goicoechea, an incident commander with the Northern Rockies Incident Management Team, in a briefing Saturday morning.

He said wind helped push that section of the fire east on Friday, and that the high temperatures, low humidity and the possibility of thunderstorms today remain a concern for firefighters working to contain the wildfire.

Containment of the Bighorn Fire was estimated at 40% and 1,187 people have been assigned to help fight the wildfire.

+5 Tucson's Bighorn Fire: Wildfire's smoke can be seen from space

Goicoechea said portions of the fire along its southwest, west and northwest edges as well as in the lower foothills are "looking good," and are in the "patrol and mop-up stage."

The effort to protect Summerhaven continues to be "very successful," he said.

Tucsonans can expect to see an assortment of aircraft being used throughout Saturday as crews seek to prevent fear-ups and continue to try to halt the fire near Redington.

On Friday, the size of the wildfire surpassed that of the 2003 Aspen Fire that burned through Summerhaven, destroying some 300 homes and businesses.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Police body-cam video of Tucson man’s in-custody death (graphic content)

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News