If you’ve always secretly wanted to go to the moon, you can feed your imagination for this and other adventures at the Tucson Festival of Books, March 2 and 3, on the University of Arizona campus.
There will be several author panels or lectures about space, planets and former planets at the festival.
If you like learning about celestial phenomena, you may be interested in “Einstein and his Black Holes,” at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 2, at the Science City main stage. Seth Fletcher and Chris Impey will talk about how black holes are born and die and things in between with moderator Joaquin Ruiz, Dean of the University of Arizona College of Science.
Still wish Pluto was a planet? You might enjoy “We Still ‘Heart’ Pluto,” at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 2, at the Science City main stage. William Sheehan and Alan Stern will talk about this planetary body with moderator Kat Volk.
If moonlight is your thing, you should know it is really reflected sunlight. But you can learn all about NASA’s moon missions that are celebrating their 50th anniversaries at two events.
“Apollo’s Conquest of the Moon” is at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, March 3, at the Science City main stage. James Hansen, Robert Kurson and Rod Pyle will discuss man’s historic endeavors with moderator Jack Roosa.
Then hustle to the Arizona Daily Star tent for “Reaching for the Moon” at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 3. John Logsdon will discuss the reasons President Kennedy decided to send Americans to the moon before the 1960s ended and current challenges. Chris Impey will moderate.
If you still want more on space exploration, “Space 2.0” is your next event at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 3, at the Student Union Sabino room. Sara Hammond will moderate as Rod Pyle and Alan Stern take a look ahead at the future of space exploration.
The Flandrau Science Center & Planetarium will still be having its open house until 5:30 p.m., so if you haven’t had enough, perhaps you can get your fill there.