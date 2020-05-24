'Every day is Memorial Day' for Tucson father whose daughter was killed in Iraq

This Memorial Day is especially difficult for Bob Huff.

The retired Tucson police detective thinks of his daughter, Sam Huff, every day. But around the anniversary of her death, he usually keeps his mind occupied while he is away from home — either camping in the mountains or spending time in California.

The pandemic changed his usual plans and is keeping him close to home. He has less to keep his mind distracted.

So he thinks.

“It hit me pretty hard. This anniversary was really difficult,” said Bob, surrounded at his northwest-side home by images of Sam, including paintings of her that were gifts.

It has been 15 years since the Mountain View High School student and drum major died from wounds caused by a roadside bomb outside of Baghdad, Iraq.

Army Pfc. Huff was 18 when she died April 17, 2005. She was driving a Humvee back to base after she and others in her unit had guarded an Iraqi police station, recalled her 65-year-old father.

The explosion resulted in the young soldier losing one leg and the other was almost detached. She was bleeding out when she told her sergeant, who was cradling her in his arms: “Tell my mom I love her, and tell my dad good luck with his album.”