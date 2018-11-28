Pima County Animal Care Center is looking for homes for 19 cats they just received from a family who was evicted from their home.
The cats range from kittens to adults and are currently being evaluated by PACC's clinic team.
Anyone interested in adopting one of the cats or another pet can look at animals online or head down to PACC at 4000 N. Silverbell Road, noon to 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
PACC currently has 584 animals who need a home. Community members can also help by becoming a foster parent. For those interested in fostering a pet, email PACC.foster@pima.gov.